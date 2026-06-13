WATCH: Valley Team USA fans celebrate win, look ahead to other major sports games this weekend

PHOENIX — Back-to-back, major international and national sports tournaments are energizing Valley fans and boosting local businesses.

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team dominated Paraguay 4-1 on Friday night in their World Cup opener.

Not a soccer fan? There’s something for everyone this weekend, with the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs heading to game five in the NBA Finals.

Coverage starts at 5 p.m. on ABC15.

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The Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday for game six of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Puck drops at 5 p.m. on ABC15.

Watch in the player above about how some Valley businesses are getting much-needed support this time of year, thanks to tournament fever.