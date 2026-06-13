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Body of missing Valley man recovered at Canyon Lake Friday

He was reported missing on Tuesday, after a family member was concerned they had not heard from their brother since Saturday, June 6.
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The body of a missing man was found Friday evening at Canyon Lake.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Lake Patrol Division recovered the body of Tyron Keyonnie.

He was reported missing on Tuesday, after a family member was concerned they had not heard from their brother since Saturday, June 6.

Officials say an additional family member traveled to Keyonnie's last location and found his vehicle near Canyon Lake, and MCSO then began a search.

The cause of death has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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