WATCH: Task force wraps with new overdose prevention toolkit for schools

PHOENIX — For eight months, the 'School Training Overdose Preparedness and Intelligence Taskforce' or ‘STOP-IT’ has sought to find solutions to stop overdoses in kids and teens.

UCLA research found that adolescent overdoses in Arizona were occurring at double the national average as of 2022. Maricopa County has among the highest numbers nationally.

The task force was created last year to better prepare schools, students and families. Dozens of organizations, health experts, school and state leaders chimed in.

They are now releasing the School Fentanyl and Opioid Response Toolkit, which includes research, recommended actions for educators, policies and community resources.

Thousands of cases of Naloxone have also been distributed to schools statewide.

Watch the video in the player above to learn about the toolkit and how it was developed.

See below the full School Fentanyl and Opioid Response Toolkit: