WATCH: Sunscreen tips to remember as the sun intensifies ahead of summer

PHOENIX — The heat is here and there are several things you can do to protect yourself from the scorching sun.

Hydration and shelter are two key factors to surviving the Arizona heat, but there are other things you should remember.

As temperatures hit 100º and beyond, it's recommended to stay indoors, away from the sun... but it's not always possible. That's why sunscreen is essential to use while outside during the day.

ABC15's Jane Caffrey spoke with a dermatologist who weighed in on skin-saving tips and which products offer the best protection. She also breaks down where you can find the best deals on sunblock.

Watch the full story in the video player above.