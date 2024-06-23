WATCH: SRP hosts last water safety event of summer for families, kids

With water and pool safety making headlines again this past week, SRP hosted its last event of the summer to teach families and kids about the importance of swimming lessons.

The event on Saturday was held at Clark Pool in Tempe where plenty of people enjoyed the great outdoors in the waters.

SRP’s Verano Sano event is more than just about having fun though. It is also about learning your ABCs.

"The ABCs of Water Safety like adult supervision at all times, barriers around all bodies of water and classes like CPR classes or swim classes for the kiddos," said Rori Minor, the community engagement strategist at SRP.

Arizona has the second-highest rate of drownings in the United States. This is the sixth event SRP has put on calling for a safe summer. Here, parents and kids could get CPR and mini-swimming lessons.

For more resources on water safety, you can find more information here.

Learn more about SRP's water safety event in the video player above.