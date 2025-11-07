Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Rising heat puts marathon dreams to the test

As temperatures climb, experts say record times are slipping away — and races may need to change
Running 26.2 miles has always been a test of grit— but now, runners face a new challenge beyond the clock: the heat.
MESA, AZ — Running 26.2 miles has always been a test of grit— but now, runners face a new challenge beyond the clock: the heat.

A new analysis from Climate Central shows ideal race temperatures are getting harder to come by, even for events like the Mesa marathon.

Scientists say the chances of hitting perfect running conditions could continue to drop in the coming decades.

ABC15's meteorologist Justin Hobbs shows how heat is changing the game for local runners and why even experienced marathoners are feeling the pressure.

