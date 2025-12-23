Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Mesa bank manager found guilty of embezzlement

Mesa resident Brooke McDonough was found guilty and convicted at the end of a two-week federal jury trial, where evidence was presented that she stole money from an East Valley bank where she was the branch manager.

McDonough, 35, was the branch manager for an office of Wells Fargo Bank NA in Mesa between 2020 and early 2022.

During the trial in U.S. District Court that ended on Dec. 11, McDonough was found guilty of one count of embezzlement by bank employee, six counts of transactional money laundering, and five counts of structuring transactions to evade reporting requirements.

