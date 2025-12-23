Chemical supplier breaks ground on $120 million phase of manufacturing campus in Casa Grande

A Taiwanese semiconductor industry supplier recently broke ground on the first phase of a multimillion-dollar ultrapure chemical manufacturing campus in Casa Grande.

KPPC Advanced Chemicals Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of the Kanto Group, began construction Dec. 19 on the first phase of its manufacturing campus at the Sonoran Valley Industrial Park. The first phase of the project represents a $120 million investment and will create 80 new jobs, with production to begin in late 2027.

“The Arizona plant marks an important milestone in KANTO-PPC’s global expansion,” Jerry Lu, chairman and CEO of Kanto-PPC, said in a statement. “By establishing this site, we strengthen our ability to serve customers across North America with the quality, reliability, and speed demanded by the world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturers.”

