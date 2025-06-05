Restaurants take hit with Hickman Farms bird flu outbreak

PHOENIX — Even as sky-high egg prices have eased, a new problem is emerging for local restaurants and food vendors

The bird flu at Hickman’s Farms created another hurdle for the local food industry, as the farm is one of the largest egg suppliers in the southwest.

Carolina's Mexican Food uses Hickman’s Farms eggs for their breakfast burritos, and one of their suppliers, Merit Foods, told ABC15 the West Valley farm was their only supplier.

We follow up with their owner and others as they look to navigate another hurdle with the egg industry in the video player above.