Rising egg prices taking a toll on Valley restaurants

PHOENIX — It's not just your grocery bill that is being impacted by sky-high egg prices.

Restaurants and other culinary businesses are also dealing with the increase in costs.

Carolina's Mexican restaurant tells ABC15 in the fall, they were paying about $40 for 30 dozen cases of eggs.

Now, for the same number of eggs, they are paying more than $260, a nearly 550% increase.

For Henhouse Café, they paid around $44 to $64 for a wholesale case of eggs a few months ago. Now they’re paying $129 for the case of medium eggs.

The increases may not be over, as the USDA is forecasting egg prices will continue to rise amid the avian flu outbreak.

Because of the continued high prices of eggs and fewer egg-laying hens in Arizona and across the country, local businesses and chain restaurants increasing prices and adding surcharges to cracked-egg menu items.

Hear more from business owners and customers dealing with higher egg prices in the video player above.