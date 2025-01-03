WATCH: Musician performs in New Orleans day after terror attack on Burbon Street

Musician Michael Clavijo flew in from New Orleans to kick off 2025 by playing piano on New Year's Eve here in the Valley.

Little did Clavijo know he was going to wake up to frantic messages from loved ones after a terror attack in New Orleans, Louisiana. Clavijo said he’s been performing in Arizona for years but regularly performs at a bar along Bourbon Street, while living just a block away.

He spoke with ABC15 just hours before his first performance in the French Quarter since the attack.

Watch the video in the player above to hear more of Clavijo's story.