WATCH: Family, community make preparations ahead of burial of missing WWII soldier

A Valley World War II Veteran will be laid to rest this weekend after being missing in action for decades.

On Wednesday, family and community members hung flags in Guadalupe in honor of 37-year-old Alcario Flores. ABC15 was told Flores was born in Coolidge, but grew up here in the Valley.

ABC15 shared the announcement that his remains had been identified earlier this month. Now ABC15's Ashley Holden is sharing this hero's untold story through the eyes of his family and Veterans who have also served.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about Flores.