Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: El Zaribah Shriner hosts Cornfest Arts and Craft Show in Phoenix

The Shriners are known for their work with children experiencing musculoskeletal issues and missing limbs
El Zaribah Shriner hosted its Cornfest Arts and Craft Show over the weekend in Phoenix, where one woman who has a passion for making homemade soaps is giving back to the Shriners after they helped her walk again.
Posted

PHOENIX, AZ — El Zaribah Shriner hosted its Cornfest Arts and Craft Show over the weekend in Phoenix, where one woman who has a passion for making homemade soaps is giving back to the Shriners after they helped her walk again.

Tatiana and her mother Wendy Kerychuk learned of the Shriners through Tatiana’s great-grandfather, who himself was a Shriner on the East Coast. The Shriners are known for their work with children experiencing musculoskeletal issues and missing limbs.

Watch to hear more about Tatiana’s incredible story.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen