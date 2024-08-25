WATCH: El Zaribah Shriner hosts Cornfest Arts and Craft Show in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — El Zaribah Shriner hosted its Cornfest Arts and Craft Show over the weekend in Phoenix, where one woman who has a passion for making homemade soaps is giving back to the Shriners after they helped her walk again.

Tatiana and her mother Wendy Kerychuk learned of the Shriners through Tatiana’s great-grandfather, who himself was a Shriner on the East Coast. The Shriners are known for their work with children experiencing musculoskeletal issues and missing limbs.

Watch to hear more about Tatiana’s incredible story.