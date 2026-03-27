WATCH: Early heat brings higher bills. Is solar the solution?

As Arizona deals with record March heat, some residents say they are already seeing the impact on their electric bills.

Environmental groups and solar advocates argue that rooftop solar could help lower costs and make the grid more reliable, especially in a state with sunshine nearly year-round.

One Valley homeowner tells ABC15 that solar panels cut her summer electric bills from around $500 a month to closer to $100. But advocates say recent changes to federal tax credits could make it take longer for people to break even on the upfront cost.

In the video player above, hear what solar supporters say about saving money, why some critics remain skeptical, and how proposed utility rate changes could affect your bill later this year.