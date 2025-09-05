WATCH: Arizona teen designs shirt for a cause close to her heart

SURPRISE, AZ — While most 13-year-olds are picking outfits, Sutton Seigel is designing them.

The Surprise teen, who lives with a gastrointestinal disorder, made her wish through Make-A-Wish Arizona.

But instead of asking for something for herself, Seigel had something bigger in mind: a custom-designed shirt with Arizona’s own State Forty Eight.

And every dollar raised is going straight to Phoenix Children’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, the same place where Seigel receives her care.

ABC15 followed Seigel as her shirts came hot off the press, then joined her at Phoenix Children’s as she handed them out to fellow kids facing tough medical journeys.

Watch the full story above to see how Siegel's design is making a difference one shirt at a time.

You can purchase one of her shirts here.