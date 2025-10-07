WATCH: Arizona sports betting grows, but Americans are becoming skeptical

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOENIX — Since Arizona legalized sports betting, gamblers have made over $26 billion in wagers.

Those bets have directly contributed to $140 million in revenues flowing to the state coffers.

Sports betting is not slowing down, with the industry seeing annual wager increases ranging from 15% to 20%.

As the event wagering industry matures, Americans are shifting their opinion on whether sports betting is bad for society or not.

A major driver of the change comes from younger Americans and men.

ABC15 Data Analyst Garrett Archer looks inside the sports gambling numbers in the video player above.

