WATCH: Arizona sports betting grows, but Americans are becoming skeptical

PHOENIX — Since Arizona legalized sports betting, gamblers have made over $26 billion in wagers.

Those bets have directly contributed to $140 million in revenues flowing to the state coffers.

Sports betting is not slowing down, with the industry seeing annual wager increases ranging from 15% to 20%.

As the event wagering industry matures, Americans are shifting their opinion on whether sports betting is bad for society or not.

A major driver of the change comes from younger Americans and men.

