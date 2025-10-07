WATCH: Arizona sports betting grows, but Americans are becoming skeptical

PHOENIX — Since Arizona legalized sports betting, gamblers have made over $26 billion in wagers.
Those bets have directly contributed to $140 million in revenues flowing to the state coffers.
Sports betting is not slowing down, with the industry seeing annual wager increases ranging from 15% to 20%.
As the event wagering industry matures, Americans are shifting their opinion on whether sports betting is bad for society or not.
A major driver of the change comes from younger Americans and men.
