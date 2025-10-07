Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Groundbreaking held for state-of-the-art semiconductor chip packaging plant in Peoria

Production at the new plant is expected to begin in 2028
Technology company Amkor broke ground on Monday for a new state-of-the-art facility in North Peoria.
PEORIA, AZ — Technology company Amkor broke ground on Monday for a new state-of-the-art facility in north Peoria.

Amkor Technology, which helps create the chips that go in your smartphone and car, is adding $5 billion of investment to the brand-new facility on top of the $2 billion they have put in already.

Crews are scheduled to finish building the first manufacturing facility on the campus in mid-2027, with production starting in early 2028.

