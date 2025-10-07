Two people, including a child, hurt after being hit by a car near 24th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A man and a child are seriously hurt after they were reportedly hit by a car in central Phoenix on Monday evening.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area near 24th Street and Thomas Road around 7 p.m. for a crash involing two pedestrians.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man and a young girl had been hit by a vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to fire officials.

What led up to the crash is not yet clear.

Phoenix police are investigating the crash.