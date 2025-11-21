AC Hotel Scottsdale Old Town to open in February

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Old Town Scottsdale will soon be home to another hotel.

PEG Cos., a development firm that recently opened a hotel in an historic building in downtown Phoenix, announced this week that it will open the doors of the AC Hotel Scottsdale Old Town next year in early February.

Located at 7117 E. 3rd Ave., the new AC Hotel Scottsdale Old Town will be the sixth AC Hotel, which is part of the Marriott International Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) brand roster.

A dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott Phoenix North Norterra and Element by Westin Phoenix North Norterra opened this week in north Phoenix. There is also an AC Hotel in Tucson.

The Scottsdale property will have 168 rooms, including 74 double queens, 71 kings, and 18 two-bedroom suites.

There will be a rooftop pool, rooftop bar and restaurant, lounge, fitness center, flexible meeting space, and a three-story underground parking garage.

