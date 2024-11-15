WATCH: Arizona Diamondbacks CEO talks about building a positive workplace 

On the field and in the community, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making our state proud.

The organization has been named one of Arizona's Most Admired Companies by AZ Business Magazine and BestCompaniesAZ nine times since 2011 and received top workplace honors for a second-straight year from AZCentral.

Humble about the accolades, CEO Derrick Hall says this is what helps the Diamondbacks give more than $85 million in charitable donations to our community since 1997.

Hear more about how the Arizona Diamondbacks foster a positive workplace in the player above.