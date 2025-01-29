WATCH: ABC15 hears from voters about the Trump Administration's federal spending freeze

PHOENIX — ABC15's Jordan Bontke hit the streets in Phoenix and Tempe Tuesday to hear from voters about their thoughts on the Trump Administration's decision to freeze federal loans and grants.

The freeze was set to go into effect at 3 p.m., but a federal judge temporarily blocked it. The order from U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan came minutes before the funding freeze was scheduled to go into effect. It lasts until Monday afternoon and applies only to existing programs.

Watch Jordan's full video in the player above.