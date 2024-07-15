Valley peace group calling for end to political violence after attempted assassination of Trump

PHOENIX — As the nation processes the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, one group in Phoenix is looking for ways to tone down the tension we have seen in politics these last few years.

Watch the latest information regarding Saturday's shooting:

Sunday's latest after attempted assassination of Donald Trump

"I was completely shocked by the images I saw and how close we were to this being a complete game changer in human history,” said Jane Andersen, the protecting democracy specialist at Mormon Women for Ethical Government.

Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner released a statement about our own political protections in Arizona on Sunday.

"While the Pennsylvania incident does not directly impact our current election security here in Maricopa County, MCSO is always on high alert and ready to protect our staff and community,” Skinner posted on X. "Please rest assured our security plans are robust and we actively watch & evaluate every potential threat."

"Right now, there's a lot of tension and there is a lot of fear, and one thing that we would love to bring in society and draw forth is hope. America is built on hope," said Andersen.

Andersen is part of a larger statewide initiative that trains community leaders on how to stem political violence. It is made up of faith leaders, educators and activists from all sides of the political aisle.

"All of us might not vote the same on Election Day, but we all agree that political violence should not be a part of our society,” said Andersen.

Despite what happened, Andersen believes incidents like this are not going to be the norm. The best way forward she says is to talk to people you disagree with, drawing on our shared identities as Arizonans and as Americans. She says for those who love peace, it is time to take a stand.

"This is a time in history where we get to make a choice on what our future is, but standing on the sidelines is not the option," said Andersen.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says there is no known active threat here because of Saturday’s shooting at the Trump rally. MCSO reminds the public to remain vigilant: if you see something, say something.