Arizona leaders react to security event at Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Saturday following the incident.

Republican Party of Arizona

WE STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP ✊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yj6QcvNQa5 — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) July 13, 2024

Kari Lake

They will never stop us. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/W54zRXRNPY — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 13, 2024

Please pray for President Trump — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 13, 2024

Matt Gress

Praying for President Trump @realDonaldTrump and everyone else at the rally. pic.twitter.com/1IbmDOJw2G — Matt Gress (@MatthewGress) July 13, 2024

Juan Ciscomani

Laura and I are praying for President Trump and all of those at the rally today. — Juan Ciscomani (@JuanCiscomani) July 13, 2024

Andrei Cherny

"In America, we make decisions for our democracy through ballots and not bullets. I am glad former President Trump was not seriously harmed. I am thankful for law enforcement’s quick response. Political violence is always unacceptable and must be condemned."

Ruben Gallego

Absolutely horrible. Political violence should never be tolerated.



I hope President Trump and everyone at the rally is safe. Grateful Secret Service and law enforcement got the situation under control so quickly. https://t.co/qORZs3OaEs — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 13, 2024

Mark Lamb

"Our prayers are with President Trump and his entire family. We are heartened to hear that initial reports indicate President Trump is not seriously injured, and we pray that is indeed the case. I applaud the quick reaction and work of law enforcement and members of the Secret Service to move the President to safety and neutralize the suspect. We await further details while law enforcement investigates this unconscionable incident."

Gabby Giffords

"Political violence is terrifying. I know. I'm holding former president Trump, and all those affected by today's indefensible act of violence in my heart. Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable-never."

Mark Kelly

Gabby and I are horrified by the incident in Pennsylvania. No one should ever have to experience political violence — we know that firsthand. We’re keeping former President Trump, his family, and everyone involved in our thoughts. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) July 13, 2024

Mayor Kate Gallego

Political violence of any kind is unacceptable and must be condemned outright. I’m thinking of everyone affected by this senseless act and wishing former President Trump and those injured a speedy recovery. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) July 13, 2024

Paul Gosar

"Maude and I are praying for Donald Trump, his family and all of America following the cowardly and heinous assassination attempt of the 45th President of the United States. I am extremely grateful to the brave law enforcement officials protecting President Trump and I thank God he is doing well and will never stop fighting for the American people."