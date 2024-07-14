Watch Now
Arizona leaders react to security event at Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania

The former President is reportedly "fine"
A shooter and a rally attendee were reportedly killed as Donald Trump was rushed away from a rally by the Secret Service as he addressed supporters in Pennsylvania. (Scripps News)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jul 13, 2024

Arizona leaders are reacting after the security event at a Pennsylvania rally for former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Saturday following the incident.

President Joe Biden addresses incident at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Republican Party of Arizona

Kari Lake

Matt Gress

Juan Ciscomani

Andrei Cherny

"In America, we make decisions for our democracy through ballots and not bullets. I am glad former President Trump was not seriously harmed. I am thankful for law enforcement’s quick response. Political violence is always unacceptable and must be condemned."

Ruben Gallego

Mark Lamb

"Our prayers are with President Trump and his entire family. We are heartened to hear that initial reports indicate President Trump is not seriously injured, and we pray that is indeed the case. I applaud the quick reaction and work of law enforcement and members of the Secret Service to move the President to safety and neutralize the suspect. We await further details while law enforcement investigates this unconscionable incident."

Gabby Giffords

"Political violence is terrifying. I know. I'm holding former president Trump, and all those affected by today's indefensible act of violence in my heart. Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable-never."

Mark Kelly

Mayor Kate Gallego

Paul Gosar

"Maude and I are praying for Donald Trump, his family and all of America following the cowardly and heinous assassination attempt of the 45th President of the United States. I am extremely grateful to the brave law enforcement officials protecting President Trump and I thank God he is doing well and will never stop fighting for the American people."

