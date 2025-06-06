Valley non-profits are concerned about HIV funding cuts

PHOENIX — Valley non-profits that predominantly serve the LGBTQ+ community are being impacted by a wide array of federal cuts.

Most recently, the Trump Administration's decision to slash funding for HIV testing, prevention, and research has forced groups like Spectrum Medical to reallocate funds to ensure there is no gap in services.

Spectrum serves thousands of patients each year through its clinic in Central Phoenix and also through its mobile outreach services, providing HIV testing, treatment, and prevention, as well as STI testing and primary care services.

Spectrum CEO Amy Sneor says her organization received a stop-work order from the Arizona Department of Health Services, saying that due to federal cuts, HIV testing and prevention services would no longer be covered. Other non-profits received similar guidance from AZ DHS officials.

Sneor says her group was able to reallocate funds to cover the loss and that their services were not impacted, but is worried about what repeated cuts could do in the future.

"Aren't we supposed to be ending the HIV epidemic by 2030?" said Sneor. "And with that being said, if you are supposed to be doing it, shouldn't you invest?"

Sneor said she has had conversations with other outreach groups in Arizona to discuss contingency plans if patients at other clinics lose coverage and how Spectrum could pitch in to make sure care is maintained.

In October 2024, ABC15 profiled Spectrum and its efforts with the Fast Track Cities initiative, with a goal of ending the HIV epidemic. To see our previous reporting, click here.

ABC15 reached out to the Trump Administration for comment.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services sent us the below information:

"The Administration believes the United States should have the best medical research in the world. To that end, we are advancing policies to maximize the impact of every federal taxpayer dollar and ensure proper oversight of this funding. Complex and duplicative health programs have resulted in serious duplication of efforts that dilute taxpayer resources at the expense of real impact for the American people."

HHS also said there are currently 27 separate programs that address HIV/AIDS, with spending totaling $7.5 billion.

The Department went on to say, "Critical HIV/AIDS programs will continue under the Administration for a Healthy America (AHA). We must end this wasteful and inefficient model of health programming in favor of strategic, coordinated approaches. The creation of AHA does not eliminate priorities or functions; instead, it unites previously independent programs to work together to Make America Healthy Again."

To learn more about Spectrum Medical and the services they provide, click here.