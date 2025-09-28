Valley father rescues multiple stranded drivers on flooded freeway 

In the midst of yesterday’s massive storm, there were flooded freeways across Arizona leaving my drivers stranded and stuck in dangerous situations.

But a Valley father is being called a hero, after rescuing multiple drivers from the flood waters.

ABC15 was there for a reunion between Jarvis Johnson and two woman who got stuck near the US 60 and the Loop 101 interchange.

Johnson’s wife just had a baby 24 hours prior. The dad of four says with his wife still in the hospital, he was driving alone to pick up his other three children so they could meet their new brother. That’s when he too got stuck on the freeway and jumped into action.

You can watch more from the reunion in the player above.

With flood damage to his vehicle, Johnson’s friend has set up a Gofund me page to thank him for his acts of service.