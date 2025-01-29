Valley faith leaders collaborate to safeguard undocumented immigrants in places of worship

The Trump administration has expanded immigration enforcement to include schools and places of worship, reversing long-standing guidance.

This policy change has prompted organizations like the Valley Interfaith Project in Phoenix to take action, educating religious congregations about their rights and protections under the law.

"They've definitely ratcheted up in intensity," said Mike, a board member of the Valley Interfaith Project, referring to the increased urgency felt by the community.

The Valley Interfaith Project, consisting of about 30 congregations from various faiths, is working with city officials and police chiefs to ensure places of worship remain safe spaces.

Carmen, an immigration attorney and volunteer with the project emphasized the historical role of churches as places of safety and peace.

As the community navigates these changes, the Valley Interfaith Project continues to advocate for compassion and safety for undocumented immigrants within their congregations.

