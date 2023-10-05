Valley departments tests unmanned firefighting robot

This summer we’ve seen large, long-lasting fires at landfills, propane storage facilities and even electric vehicle battery facilities. These long, extended firefights can take their toll on fire departments requiring lots of manpower. Now there is a new piece of technology aiming to put these fires out faster without risking firefighters’ lives.

It is a firefighting robot, recently released by manufacturer Rosenbauer.

“We designed it not to replace firefighters, but to enhance their capabilities and make it safer for them,” Rosenbauer’s Michael Todd told ABC15.

The machine can pull a heavy hose as far as 600 feet into the heart of a fire and shoot out about a thousand gallons of water — the same amount as a fire truck.

“It gives them the opportunity to get into a warehouse, go upstairs, downstairs, or into a subterranean area,” Todd said.

The camera on board gives firefighters an inside look at the fire they wouldn’t otherwise be able to see — spraying gallons of water as it goes.

“We have to look and say this is worth risking sending someone in because we can save someone else’s life or if this isn’t worth risking a life but we still need to mitigate the hazard,” said AZ Fire and Medical Division Chief Ashley Losch. “This could come into play.”

AZ Fire and Medical got to test the tool on Wednesday. The system is compatible with any fire truck and is all controlled by a joystick.

“This really is like a real-life video game,” Losch said.

“The battery lasts for about 6 miles of work,” Todd said. “I don’t know anybody who has ever moved 6 miles on a fire.”

It is designed to be put in harm’s way, moving as fast as 8 miles an hour to spots too dangerous for firefighters.

“If this thing was to be destroyed it’s simply a mechanical device that is replaceable. A firefighter is not replaceable. That is a human life,” Todd said.

Departments in Europe are already using the device. Rosenbauer brought the product to the American market earlier this year, but the robot’s $130,000 price tag doesn’t currently fit in every department’s budget.

“I think it’s an awesome tool. I wish we had the money,” Losch said.