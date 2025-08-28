Valley couple's monsoon wedding goes viral after coffee shop owner's kindness

CHANDLER, AZ — When bad weather strikes on your wedding day, some say it's good luck. For one Valley couple, Monday's monsoon didn't just bring good fortune — it brought an unforgettable story of community kindness that has captured hearts across Arizona.

After a decade together, Bekka and Jamie Ham finally decided to tie the knot. They planned nothing too fancy — just a courthouse ceremony followed by some photos with their photographer and friend Madisen Ruehle to remember the day.

"We leave the courthouse and we just see a wall of dust coming, I didn't realize how fast it was coming – we were right in the middle of the dust storm," Ruehle said.

As the dust storm rolled in and rain poured down, their plans quickly changed. But an unexpected sanctuary appeared in the form of a coffee shop that wasn't even open yet.

Paul Roupas is still waiting on permits for Aristocrat Coffee Roasters in downtown Chandler. When he saw the wedding party seeking shelter, he knew he had to help.

"Seeing the wedding photographer there, I was like, I got to give them some content they can shoot. They're taking wedding photos, what can I do to make their experience good," Roupas said.

So Roupas brewed up heart-shaped lattes for the wedding party while the couple picked out a vintage vinyl record for their first dance. And who needs champagne when a complete stranger hands you his and hers ice cream cones?

He even changed his flip-display board to mark the date — ensuring they'd never forget their wedding day and the moment their community showed unconditional generosity.

"Some people would assume they'd have their day ruined. You can make beautiful things in all scenarios," Ruehle said.

Ruehle posted a video of the heartwarming experience, and of course, it went viral. She said her favorite comment about the whole ordeal was: "If a wet knot is harder to untie — then let it rain."

"This is so special, it's so different than any wedding I've ever done," Ruehle said.

