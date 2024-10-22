Valley coach and educator arrested for luring a minor

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — 45-year-old Jason Imhoff is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested by Scottsdale Police, accused of trying to meet up for sex with an undercover officer he believed to be 13 years old.

Court paperwork alleges Imhoff began chatting online with an undercover officer who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. Imhoff’s account allegedly went by the username “AZ Coach” and told the undercover officer he was “a former youth coach and that he was ‘definitely’ into younger,” according to court paperwork.

Imhoff is accused of sending sexually explicit messages and pictures to the undercover officer and eventually driving to meet the undercover officer to have sex. He told the undercover officer he would bring Plan B.

Police stopped Imhoff on the way and in his car found cocaine, alcohol and condoms. Imhoff admitted to investigators he was there to see a “young lady” he met online.

A social media account with the name Jason Imhoff listed himself as a “baseball coach at American Leadership Academy - Ironwood Campus.” A spokesperson for the American Leadership Academy told ABC15 “Jason Imhoff does not work for ALA. He has not worked for ALA since 2018. As is our normal hiring process, we can confirm that he had a valid fingerprint clearance card when he was employed with ALA in the past.”

Court paperwork shows Imhoff worked for 18 years as a behavioral specialist at The Austin Centers for Exceptional Students. Imhoff reportedly told investigators he worked with special needs children.

The Austin Centers for Exceptional Students sent ABC15 the following statement:

“Upon learning of this situation from the Scottsdale Police Department, the Austin Centers immediately separated employment with the individual in question. Law enforcement confirmed that the alleged crimes were not connected with The Austin Centers or our students in any way. All individuals employed by the Austin Centers are required to pass a comprehensive federal, state, and local criminal background check and maintain a current Arizona IVP fingerprint clearance card. As we have done so over the last 30 years, The Austin Centers will continue to place the welfare and safety of our students as our highest priority.”