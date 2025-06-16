Luxury storage firm Toy Barn to build largest Scottsdale facility

Ever since Mack Real Estate Group acquired a 124-acre site in north Scottsdale and plans emerged for the Mack Innovation Park, Toy Barn Principal Jason Phillips and the rest of his firm wanted to be a part of it.

A project three years in the making is beginning to take shape as the luxury storage facility company on June 12 closed on a 10-acre site within the yet-to-be completed industrial park. It expects to break ground on the first phase of its ninth location this winter, Phillips confirmed to the Business Journal in an exclusive interview.

The 205,000-square-foot facility, dubbed Toy Barn North Scottsdale, will join two other locations in the city. Toy Barn North Scottsdale will be located on a parcel with Loop 101 frontage, spanning to 91st Street along Bell Road.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.