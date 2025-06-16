Pinal County racetrack eyes growth with new ownership, rezoning proposal

A rezoning proposal submitted by a motorsports venue in Pinal County after a shift in ownership could pave the way for a major expansion at the facility.

Apex Motor Club, headquartered in Scottsdale, opened its private automotive country club in the city of Maricopa back in 2019. The facility, on the northwestern corner of Ralston Road and Highway 238 south of Phoenix, includes miles of asphalt racetrack and other racing infrastructure exclusively for member use.

The expansion proposal includes amenities such as an improved clubhouse, 86 private for-sale storage garages and a helicopter pad, in addition to the already-completed second track that's two miles in length. The new facilities would also feature on-site villas and car condominiums, the country’s only trackside garages, according to the narrative Apex submitted to the city.

