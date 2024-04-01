Valley boy doesn't let his diagnosis stop him thanks to help from Phoenix Children's hospital

PHOENIX — If beating the odds was an Olympic sport, 6-year-old Christopher Pantier would surely get the gold medal!

With the help of his strength, the unrelenting love of his parents, and the expert knowledge and care at Phoenix Children's hospital, Christopher is on a clear path towards success - and he's reaching it one step at a time.

If you need an expert gamer, a bike rider, or a weatherman, Christopher is your guy!

Before the age of two, doctors at PCH diagnosed him with a degenerative muscular disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

"He seemed like he was pretty content, pretty chill, and liked learning about the new world," explained Christopher's dad, Joshua.

Around Christopher's first birthday, his parents noticed he was unable to walk like most kids.

"He could push toys and walk along furniture," explained Christopher's mom, Ashley. "But he could never let go. And so when he started physical therapy, he was getting weaker in that he was using more of his arms to hold up his legs rather than his legs doing the work."

Ashley says initially, the journey was "devastating," especially when she first found out about the diagnosis, but it turns out he was in good hands at Phoenix Children's hospital.

"The neurologist was very well-versed in SMA," she said. "So they were able to get him on a treatment plan that was just released a year before his diagnosis, so he started treatment at PCH at 21 months."

Now, at almost 7 years old, Christopher has adapted to having SMA - not only surviving but thriving.

With the help of his regular treatments, a clinical trial he's enrolled in at PCH, and twice-a-week physical therapy appointments, he's showing everyone he can do anything he sets his mind to.

"Having a hospital that's able to keep up with the new medical things that are coming out and provides something like that has been incredible," explained Ashley.

It's not just the medical treatments Christopher is getting there. Their Child Life team has figured out the perfect prescription to get patients to smile!

"When you're getting poked, you go under a tent and have 'iPad Lady' come under the tent so you can play games," explained Christopher.

"You think 'hospital' and you think frightened or scared, but everything that PCH is able to provide makes it a place that kids want to go," said Ashley.

"We never thought we would need a hospital like PCH, but once we did we discovered how great they are, we can't imagine our life without PCH," explained Joshua.

Now, Christopher gets to enjoy most things other little boys do - soccer, cars, and riding his electric bike.

Christopher's little sister was also diagnosed with SMA, but thanks to Christopher's journey, doctors knew to screen her early and she received treatment when she was a newborn.

Joshua and Ashley say their now-3-year-old daughter lives a normal life, and thank Christopher's journey for being the blueprint for her and so many other families, describing him as her "guardian angel."

