Unlocking secrets at the Phoenix Irish Cultural Center

PHOENIX — It may not be Dublin, but it's still been dubbed "The Castle in the City," and it's easy to see why.

Last month, ABC15 visited the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library in downtown Phoenix to show off their genealogy services - and it turns out, there is so much more to see, so we decided to go back for a special, behind-the-scenes tour.

Ciara Wittkowski, the operations director for the Irish Cultural Center, showed us around the many exhibits on display, like one on the top floor that details the history of Irish immigrants throughout Arizona.

"Arizona was founded, in a lot of ways, by Irish people," explained Ciara. "The founder of Tucson was a guy named Hugo Oconór."

Ciara explains that during the 1800s, a large number of Irish immigrants came to the U.S. and many ended up moving west.

On the second floor, you'll find rooms that take you back in time, like a study with books dating back to the 1600s.

Steps Way is an exhibit on loan to the center that details the journey of the Irish throughout Latin America, including the legendary San Patricios.

"The Saint Patrick Battalion was a group of Irish that ended up fighting for Mexico in the Mexican-American War."

Downstairs, you'll encounter a truly stunning display that details the legendary Book of Kells, the four gospels of the New Testament, chronicled in an intricate work of art.

"They're doing all of this by hand," said Ciara about the facsimile at the Center. "Like they would have done hundreds of years ago."

You can even go inside a replica Irish cottage, modeled after a real-life cottage from the 1800s on Ireland's west coast.

But for Ciara, it's much more than a job. Each day at work is a look back at her heritage; her father moved to the U.S. when he was a young man to attend college and never left.

"It is really fulfilling," explains Ciara. "And it's really special and personal."

The Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library host more than 100 events throughout the year. To learn more about the hidden treasures at the center, click here.