Two workers in critical condition following possible carbon monoxide leak

PHOENIX — Two construction workers are in critical condition following a possible carbon monoxide exposure.

Officials say two adults were working construction in the area of N. Club Pointe Drive and began experiencing ill like symptoms.

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Both adults were taken to a local hospital for possible carbon monoxide exposure.

It is unknown at this time what possible caused the carbon monoxide inside the home.