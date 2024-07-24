Two children reportedly lost after getting off at wrong bus stops in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC15 that two San Tan Valley kids got lost after getting off at the wrong bus stop this week.

PCSO says a 9-year-old boy called 911 on Monday to say he was lost after getting off at the wrong bus stop. Fortunately, he was able to use his cell phone to alert his father and law enforcement about his situation, and he was safely reunited with his dad.

On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., PCSO says a 5-year-old boy was found walking in a neighborhood near Ocotillo and Kenworthy roads in San Tan Valley.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The child reportedly got off at the wrong bus stop, and PCSO says his family was quickly identified and contacted.

The school district acknowledged the incident, telling ABC15: "We are aware of the incident of a student being dropped at the wrong bus stop. We are in contact with the family and have procedures to address such situations. Our team is actively investigating the matter to ensure the situation is addressed and to prevent any future occurrences."

ABC15 asked PCSO if this was a common issue and what families should know in the event of a child getting lost.

"At the beginning of the school year, it is not uncommon for us to have one or two of these calls," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "The bus route, or the habit of riding the bus, may be a new experience for some kids. It may be a good conversation for parents to have with their children about what to do if this ever happens to them."

ABC15's Jordan Bontke talked with the family of the 5-year-old boy.

”It’s a 115º outside knowing he’s lost confused scared,” said the mother, Baylie Hoffman.

Baylie says her son was all smiles heading to school, but she said the bus driver that day was filling in for someone else.

At the end of the day when the bus didn't show up, Baylie got a text message saying Simonton Elementary students are still struggling to be sorted on the correct buses – causing delays.

”I’m sorry ma’am but the police have your son,” she said.

We’re told, the boy was dropped off around a half mile from where he was supposed to. A neighbor noticed him and called 911 which led to help from a deputy.

”I don’t know where Miles would be without him. If I lost Myles... the world would be over,” she said.