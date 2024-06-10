Watch Now
Tools of empowerment: Free Valley camp gives teens hands-on lessons for the future

Teens learn woodworking, plumbing, safety and more
Teen girls in the Valley are learning how to use professional grade tools at 'Camp Build,' which is hoping to empower the next generation of tradesmen - and tradeswomen.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jun 10, 2024

PHOENIX — Just because it's summer, it doesn’t mean education has to take a pause.

A group of Valley teens just finished "Camp Build" where they learned how to use professional-grade power tools thanks to the non-profit, The Rosendin Foundation.

The weeklong camp that introduced woodworking, electrical work, workplace safety, plumbing, and more was completely free for students who applied and got accepted in advance.

For more information on The Rosendin Foundation and the free camps, click here.

