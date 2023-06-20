Valley students attending free camp to learn construction skills

A group of Valley students is getting a hands-on experience aimed at empowering them and teaching them skills for the future.

The Rosendin Foundation, a non-profit organization, is sponsoring a camp for more than a dozen middle school students this week.

Seventh- through ninth-graders are learning to use power tools and do roofing and framing to build their own lamps and construct doghouses. Those doghouses will be donated to a local non-profit group.

The camp, called TRF Camp Build, will also take the students on a visit to Meta’s Data Center in Mesa so they can learn even more about the skilled trades.

The Rosendin Foundation hosts these engaging camps in cities across the country.

