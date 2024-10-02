Threat prompts lockdown at Sierra Linda High School in Phoenix, no shots fired

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway at Sierra Linda High School Wednesday after a school threat prompted a police response.

At around 11 a.m., the school went into lockdown as Phoenix police arrived on campus, located near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Rod.

Officials say the lockdown was out of "an abundance of caution" and officers searched the campus to make sure everyone was safe.

So far there are no reports of shots being fired and no injuries were reported.

School officials sent a message to parents alerting them of the situation.

Details about the threat have not been released.