The Ultimate Arizona Challenge for Charity

For most people, fitting one big activity into a Saturday is enough. But one Arizona group is trying to see just how much adventure they can fit into a single day.

The “Arizona Triple Crown” is a challenge created by Max Xander that packs in a full day of activities across the Valley and beyond.

This year’s group started before sunrise with a hike up Camelback Mountain. From there, they moved on to mountain biking, skeet shooting, golfing, fishing, swimming in the Salt River, a steak dinner, and go-karting.

“It started out five years ago as just going out and having a great day,” Xander said.

What began as a fun idea between friends has now turned into something bigger. Xander said he wanted to create the “ultimate Arizona day” while also giving back.

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Much like marathon runners raise money for charity, participants in the Arizona Triple Crown use the event to fundraise. Over the years, the group has raised thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish Arizona.

“Today we’re over $13,000 and trying to get to $15,000, which was our goal,” Xander said.

Xander said he hopes the challenge inspires people not only to support charity, but also to explore more of what Arizona has to offer.

“It really shows you how much time there is in a day,” Xander said. “There’s so much to explore in Arizona, and aligning with charity partners is a great way to fundraise for people in need.”

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