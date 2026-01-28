WATCH: Tech used to help recycle materials helping save SRP customers money

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ABC15 got a behind-the-scenes look at how SRP is using technology to keep thousands of tons of material out of landfills while reducing the need to purchase new resources. SRP says reusing and refurbishing materials helps recover millions of dollars each year, which can be reinvested to offset costs to customers.
The upgrades also position SRP as a leader in sustainability. The power company has future plans to recycle cable waste.

ABC15's Justin Hobbs shows the breakdown of how the technology works in the video player above.

