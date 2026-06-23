Sycamore Fire north of Globe burns more than 9,000 acres with 8% containment

Firefighters are battling to gain control of the Sycamore Fire north of Globe.

The footprint of the Tonto National Forest wildfire increased to 9,036 acres Monday night, with 8% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service for Tonto National Forest.

Officials said the fire growth was on the west side of the blaze in the Salt River Wilderness Area, citing persistent hot, dry conditions for the increased fire activity. However, they noted crews were able to increase containment along the southeast side of the wildfire by extinguishing hotspots.

The lightning-caused Sycamore Fire was discovered about 15 miles north of Globe on June 15. Within days, emergency closure orders were implemented for the area around the fire.

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