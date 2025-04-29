Suspect accused in Lauren Heike's murder has trial pushed back

PHOENIX — On the two-year anniversary of Lauren Heike's death, the 29-year-old's parents and relatives made their way to court.

The attorneys representing suspect Zion Teasley requested that the murder trial be pushed back by three years. The Judge ultimately moved Teasley's trial back a little more than a year, citing the defendant's new counsel and additional cases.

Heike's death was a murder case that rocked the Valley in April 2023. The 29-year-old was attacked while on a north Phoenix trail and stabbed more than a dozen times.

"I can’t imagine what the family is going through, that this happened to such a lovely person that seemed to have such an amazing life," said neighbor Kathleen Tomes one year after Heike's death.

It was DNA from Heike's shoe, found at the scene, that helped lead Phoenix police to Teasley.

Police arrested Teasley days later in May 2023, and the 24-year-old was charged with first-degree murder. While in custody, Teasley was also charged in two separate cases.

In August 2024, he was charged in an assault and burglary case from January 2020. The most recent charges came in early 2025 and included 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The indictment, obtained by ABC15, alleged this happened between March 2019 and July 2020.

In court on Monday, Heike's parents addressed the Judge.

"Today marks the two-year anniversary of Lauren’s death, which is difficult for us," said Lana Heike in court. "But we really want this to go to trial. We understand that the defense also needs time to prepare, but we were just shocked to hear that they're asking for three years."

"We want to see justice for Lauren," said Jeff Heike. "We want it to happen as soon as possible."

The Judge ultimately pushed back all three of Teasley's cases from October 2025 to January 2027.

ABC15 tried to speak to Teasley's attorneys outside of court, but all they would say was "no, thank you".

The Heike family gave ABC15 a statement focusing on Lauren and her legacy.

"Two years ago, our lives were changed forever. Our precious daughter Lauren was taken from us, and with her, the future she dreamed of, and the one we dreamed of for her, disappeared.

She was 29. Full of life, love, and hope. She should be here. We should be watching her walk into the next chapters of her life — weddings, families, careers, and adventures.

Although our life now carries a grief we never imagined, we are forever grateful for the years we had with Lauren. The love she gave so freely, her laughter and her kindness live on in us. Those memories comfort us, even in our darkest moments.

We are grateful to everyone who continues to support us, to remember her and to carry her beautiful spirit forward."