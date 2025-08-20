New records: Baptiste family had open DCS case before move to Apache County

PHOENIX — The death of Rebekah Baptiste has sparked concern regarding the Arizona Department of Child Safety. ABC15 has been reaching out, trying to get records and information from the department involving the 10-year-old.

On Wednesday, DCS sent the ABC15 Investigators a list of cases involving the Baptiste family. DCS has had reports dating back to November 2023. But each time, the allegations were unsubstantiated, according to DCS.

Courtesy: Damon Hawkins

The most recent report alleging "physical abuse" to Rebekah and her siblings by their dad, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, was received on May 19, 2025.

The specific allegation was that the children were "being spanked as a form of punishment."

"The Department made efforts to engage the family by visiting their home in Phoenix and the children’s school," said DCS in a statement.

"However, during the course of the investigation, the family moved to Concho, AZ, and the Department did not have updated contact information. The investigation was still ongoing when the near fatality report was received on July 27, 2025."

ABC15 recently visited the remote area in Apache County where the family moved. Court documents said the family made the move in early July.

First look at yurt where 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste lived before her death

The ABC15 Investigators continue to go through the information sent by DCS, which includes a dozen prior reports between 2015-2025 concerning the Baptiste family.

The department also included a lengthy statement in their response. A portion is included below:

"We acknowledge that over the years members of the community have contacted the DCS hotline in regards to the Baptiste family and have expressed frustration that some of their calls did not meet the legal criteria for an investigation or for removal of the children from the home. While we understand their frustrations, the Department is a statutory agency that is bound by Arizona law and codes. That means DCS cannot investigate any calls to our hotline that do not meet the strict legal criteria, and calls such as those reporting truancy or crimes committed against children by anyone other than a parent, guardian, or custodian. Similar strict legal standards apply to when DCS can remove a child from their parents.

“Like law enforcement agencies, DCS must have strong evidence before taking a child from their home. For example, law enforcement agencies investigated the Baptiste family at least five times, according to the Phoenix Police Department, yet no arrests for child abuse or neglect were ever made. The reason for this is because there was not sufficient evidence to support the allegations. Likewise, DCS investigated the Baptiste family multiple times, however, there was not sufficient evidence to support removing the children in most of the cases."

Richard Baptiste and Anicia Woods have been charged with murder and child abuse in Rebekah’s death.

The police body-cam video shows police meeting the family on July 27 at a highway intersection in Holbrook. There, police found Rebekah unresponsive and severely injured. First responders were able to detect a pulse, and Rebekah was taken to a hospital in Winslow. Later, she was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where she died three days later.

This is a developing story and will be updated.