Suns superfan, Mr. ORNG, faces additional child sex crime charges

PEORIA, AZ — Suns superfan known as Mr. ORNG is now facing more charges for child sex crimes.

Patrick Battillo faces seven charges of attempting to commit sexual exploitation of a minor.

The now former Peoria basketball coach was arrested a year ago; he was facing just four charges then.

Officials say they’ve learned five victims are involved in the case, increasing the charges to seven.

Battillo appeared in court Thursday, but the judge moved the hearing to Monday so officials could sort out a potential bond transfer.

A letter from victims read in part, "They have endured not only the trauma inflicted by the defendant's predatory manipulation but also the ongoing burden of watching him remain free on bond. For victims and their families, knowing the man who used deception, power and trust to groom and exploit children is still walking among us is a source of daily anxiety. They live with a persistent worry that they might come face to face with him in their own neighborhoods, grocery stores or community places, reminders of a nightmare that is far from over."

ABC15 previously learned that Battillo reportedly sent a teen student Snapchat messages asking for videos of himself doing sexual things. Battillo would reportedly give the student money in return.

ABC15 will continue to follow this case and bring you updates as they become available.