Struggling to pay for or keep your pet? Arizona Animal Welfare League can help

PHOENIX — Right now, a lot of animal shelters are at or over capacity across Maricopa County, reaching a critical need for more adoptions.

Arizona Humane Society said it's over capacity and is at a breaking point, with the busiest part of summer still to come. They're waiving adoption fees for dogs over 50 pounds.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is currently waiving adoption fees for dogs older than six months through the end of July to make more room.

Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) said it is getting over 200 surrender applications every single week but can only take 10 to 12.

"There are a lot of pet owners that (are) struggling. They're struggling to pay for housing, they're struggling to pay for groceries, and it's become a lot more difficult for them to care for the basic needs of their pets," said AAWL President and CEO Alessandra Navidad. "That's causing them to come to the shelters and, ultimately, request to surrender the animals."

Navidad said the top two reasons people surrender their pets are housing and behavioral issues, but AAWL has resources for both.

The no-kill nonprofit partners with AZ Pet Project and has a caseworker on site who can help owners out before the point of surrender.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

As far as housing issues, there can often be help for handling pet deposits and monthly fees, or temporary boarding for up to 90 days if you are in the hospital or are in the process of moving.

Navidad said AAWL is also doing more intensive follow-ups for up to a year with adopters to make sure things are going smoothly with their new rescue pet and that they have the resources they need to address any behavioral issues.

And, even though veterinary bills can get pricey, AAWL has help with that too.

AAWL Cares offers subsidies for vaccines and basic wellness care, and AAWL also has a clinic available on Saturdays that offers low-cost or no-cost services.

"We've got to be creative, you've got to be innovative, you've got to meet pet owners where they're at," said Navidad.

If you want to help, Navidad said the biggest way to get involved is to adopt or foster a pet, if you are able.

They also always need donations and volunteers.

AAWL is waiving adoption fees for animals over a year old through July 21 at its main Phoenix campus and Chandler location.