Petco offering up stores as cooling centers with water, refuge for pets this summer

Feeling the heat? Your pets are, too! Petco is offering up its store locations as “cooling centers” across the country this summer.

According to the store chain, “leashed pets of all breeds, shapes, and sizes” are welcome at Petco pet care centers if they need a break from the scorching heat.

Pets and their families can seek refuge with shade and air-conditioning inside the store, and get fresh water in clean, disposable bowls to help pets stay hydrated. No purchase is necessary.

For more information on where to find a Petco location around the Valley and state, click here.

Veterinary offices around the Valley are starting to see multiple cases a day of dogs coming in with burned paws.

Dr. Sara Colin told ABC15 earlier this month it's a mix of owned pets and strays.

Vets suggest avoiding long walks at any time of the day in the summer, but if you need to bring your pet out, walk in the shade, find real grass instead of turf, and put booties on for short periods of time.

If you need dog booties, earlier this year, Maricopa County said its heat relief centers will be equipped with hundreds of new dog shoes and water bowls to help hundreds of dogs in need.

