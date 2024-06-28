FREE dog booties available at Valley shopping centers this summer

Cause for Paws is hosting its 13th annual giveaway of dog booties this summer.

Fulton Homes and 100.7 KSLX are teaming up to provide dog booties that help protect sensitive paws from the scorching pavement.

Pet owners can pick up free dog booties at events in PetSmart parking lots throughout the summer. Dog booties are available in multiple sizes while supplies last and are first-come, first-served.

The events are scheduled to take place at the following locations:



The event has also provided booties for free in May and June at Tempe Marketplace, Queen Creek Marketplace, and Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Veterinary offices around the Valley are starting to see multiple cases a day of dogs coming in with burned paws.

Valley veterinarians see rise in dogs with burned paws

Dr. Sara Colin told ABC15 earlier this month it's a mix of owned pets and strays.

Vets suggest avoiding long walks at any time of the day in the summer, but if you need to bring your pet out, walk in the shade, find real grass instead of turf, and put booties on for short periods of time.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates pavement can reach temperatures of 150º or more. A study done in Las Vegas in August 2020 found that rock surfaces reached 170º.

If you need dog booties and can't purchase some on your own or attend one of the Cause for Paws events, Maricopa County said its heat relief centers will also be equipped with new dog shoes and water bowls to help hundreds of dogs in need.