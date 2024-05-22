St. Mary's Food Bank helps Valley groups in more ways than one - and you can help, too

PHOENIX — It's hard to tell by all their energy, but these kids just wrapped up a long day of school – and thankfully, they've come to the right place.

"They feel tired, but they're also excited to be here because this is their second home," explains Karla Astudillo with MentorKids USA. "A lot of them tell their parents, 'I don't want to go to school, I just want to go to the after-school program!'"

That's music to Astudillo's ears. She helps run the MentorKids USA after-school and summer programs out of the Unidos en una Vision Church near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road in Maryvale.

ABC15 checked in this week and spotted about 50 kids - and you know what that means! Fifty little mouths - each one with a big appetite to match.

"The first thing that they do is eat for the first 15 minutes. And thanks to St. Mary's, we are able to provide those meals to them."

St. Mary's Food Bank isn't just providing meals during the school year; they're also helping MentorKids USA with their summer program, providing breakfast and lunch.

"We wouldn't be able to do this program or run it the way that we do without St. Mary's. Honestly, when we started the program, we had no meals, and we can tell that the kids were hungry."

Now in its third year, the summer program is about to begin. It's become so popular, that there's even a waitlist.

With so many to serve, St. Mary's is helping MentorKids USA advocate for these kids with full bellies, full hearts, and a full appreciation for everything they have.

If you'd like to help MentorKids USA, click here.

And a reminder, if you'd like to help St. Mary's make sandwiches to help with their Summer Feeding Program, click here.

St. Mary's Food Bank needs volunteers for Summer Feeding Program

St. Mary's Food Bank is putting out the call for volunteers this summer - especially in the next week - to help make sandwiches and pack meals.

It's all part of St. Mary's Summer Feeding Program.

The group is planning to service upwards of 130 locations Valleywide: apartment complexes, playgrounds, churches, summer programs, etc.

The goal is to deliver food to students who would normally get their meals from their schools. Since school is out, St. Mary's has to be creative to reach the people who need it most.

Together, their volunteers pack upwards of 6,700 meals each day for the Summer Feeding Program - but they can't do it alone! They need you to help: bring your friends, neighbors, and coworkers to help make sandwiches at their Surprise Distribution Center near Bell and Dysart roads.

Volunteers are currently needed Monday - Friday during the morning hours. Sandwiches are prepared for the next day.

If you can help out, click here.

