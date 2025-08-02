Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southbound Loop 202 shut down after multi-vehicle crash near Estrella Drive

There is no estimated time for when the southbound lanes will reopen
PHOENIX — A stretch of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway is closed Saturday morning after a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles brought traffic to a standstill.

The collision happened near Estrella Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Emergency crews remain on scene, and there’s no word yet on when the southbound lanes will reopen. Northbound traffic is not affected.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes while crews work to clear the wreckage.

