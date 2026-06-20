Six people hospitalized in critical condition after Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX — Six people were hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire Saturday morning in west Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a first-alarm house fire near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, where crews found multiple victims.

According to Phoenix Fire, firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control while treating those injured in the fire.

Phoenix Fire said firefighters conducted an aggressive search and rescue operation and were able to pull five family members from the primary home.

Additional crews worked to protect the neighboring residence from the advancing flames. One person from that second home suffered burn injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Fire officials said one adult woman was transported in extremely critical condition. Another adult woman, three adult men, and a teenage girl were all hospitalized in critical condition.

It is unknown what may have caused the fire.

Multiple agencies responded to assist at the scene due to the size and complexity of the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.